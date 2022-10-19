News

How I will deal with Kemsa cartels - Health CS nominee Susan Wafula

If fate had aligned with Susan Nakhumicha Wafula’s wish, she would be serving the people of Trans Nzoia as Woman Representative in the august House.

But the coin flipped and today she will be vetted in Parliament as the Health Cabinet Secretary nominee. The Health docket was previously run by Mutahi Kagwe, who faced a myriad of challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Wafula, whose background is in the health sector and who has worked as a pharmacist, mostly in procurement, will be taking over at a time questions have been raised on the acquisition of medical equipment and medicines.

Ms Wafula is also facing Parliament at a time the envisioned universal health coverage dream remains unimplemented.

