MPs grill Aden Duale for Defence Cabinet Secretary job

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is vetting Garissa Town MP Aden Duale for the Defence Cabinet Secretary post.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General) were the first of President William Ruto's nominees to kick off the Monday morning exercise.

Other cabinet nominees in the queue today are former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs) and Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water).

