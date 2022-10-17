MPs grill Justin Muturi for Attorney-General job

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is vetting former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for the office of the Attorney-General.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) was the first of President William Ruto's nominees to kick off the Monday morning exercise.

Other cabinet nominees in the queue today are Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence), former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), and Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water).

