Musalia Mudavadi: I’m worth Sh4 billion

The nominee for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has placed his net worth at Sh4 billion.

He made the revelation on Monday when he appeared before the Member of Parliament vetting the Kenya Kwanza CS nominees.

The net worth, he said, was in investment in company shares companies and property.

Mr Mudavadi was the first Cabinet Secretary nominee to appear before the 15-member National Assembly Committee to be grilled for the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Amani leader was nominated by President William Ruto as one of his CSs following the agreement that the ANC and UDA signed before the August election.

Sources of income

“If I take my investments in shares in some companies and also the properties that I own, I will put my net worth at Sh4 billion,” Mudavadi said.

He stated that his sources of income are rental, dividends where he has the shares and interests and other expenses that come from his farm.

He was responding to the question from the National assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

If Mr Mudavadi, who served as Deputy Prime Minister during the Coalition Government of former President Mwai Kibaki and Mr Raila Odinga, sails through, will be the senior most official in government after the President, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Also, the 1990s Goldenberg saga returned to haunt him.

In his defence, the CS nominee said that he was just new in office as Treasury Minister when the issue was reported.