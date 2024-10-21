Rigathi Gachagua's private home now guarded by watchmen

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to have been left to his own devices after being stripped of State security, with a private company now guarding his private home in Karen, Nairobi.

A visit by the Nation to his home on Monday revealed the gate to the residence of the man, who was until last week the second most powerful person in the land, was being manned by a watchman.

Previously manned by several State officers, the barrier installed some 40 metres before one gets to Mr Gachagua’s main gate remains unguarded, with visitors having almost unfettered access.

Official residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi with no police officers on October 21, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The gate and the area surrounding the entrance, which was always under the surveillance of several General Service Unit officers, remained bare without a single boot on the ground.

At the time the Nation got to his residence, a few people had gone to visit the family and unlike before, there were no armed police officers screening guests.

This round, they just parked their vehicle outside the compound, waited for the guard to open the gate and walked into the home.

State security withdrawn

A few minutes later, another guest arrived and a family member had to open the gate for him since the sole security guard had rushed to receive a phone call at the security room attached to the gate.

One of the staff members at the residence said that things were no longer the same and that government security officers were withdrawn last week.

A private security guard (in white) manning the gate at the entrance to the private residence of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen, Nairobi on October 21, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

There was, however, another staff member who was still donning the official uniform of the workers at the deputy president’s residence, suggesting that only a particular crop of Mr Gachagua’s staff were sent on compulsory leave.

A family member who spoke to the Nation said that at that particular moment, Mr Gachagua was not in the house but promised to get back once the man of the house was back home.

Asked whether they felt safe now that they were no longer being provided with state security, the family member gave a nonchalant answer that was eerily similar to what the impeached DP said on Sunday:

“We are being protected by the blood of Jesus. Only God has and will continue protecting us. We are not scared of anything. We have no state security here just like he (Gachagua) had said. He would not have said it if it was a lie and he has no reason whatsoever to lie,” she said.

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's private residence in Karen, Nairobi on October 21,2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Less than 10 kilometres away, at the official residence of the deputy president, there was little to no activity on Monday afternoon, with the Nation noting a significant reduction in the number of security officers guarding the house.

GSU officers

Whereas the residence’s perimeter walls and gates are constantly heavily guarded by GSU officers, who at times patrol the area with police dogs, this time round, only one officer was spotted sitting at the residence’s main gate.

Also, no staff could be seen walking around the precinct’s lash compound— an unusual scene for a place always full of activities.

In his first speech after leaving Karen Hospital, Mr Gachagua said he feared for his and his family’s life since all the security personnel attached to him had been withdrawn while he was in hospital.

A guard manning the gate at the private residence of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen, Nairobi on October 21, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

He also added that should anything happen to him, President William Ruto should be held responsible and urged his immediate former boss to let him have peace.

“Do whatever you want but let me live. Let me look after my children. You can do whatever you want with the country but allow me to leave because I was there for you when you needed somebody to be there for you. When you were in trouble and needed a man who would stand with you, I stood with you and my family,