Gachagua ouster: 108 staff in Deputy President's office placed on compulsory leave

Senior staff working in the office of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are the latest casualties of Parliament's push to oust him after they were sent on immediate compulsory leave following the successful impeachment of their boss.

In an internal memorandum dated October 19, 2024, seen by the Nation.Africa, the government directed 108 staff whose terms of service are tied to that of the DP to proceed on compulsory leave in what it termed a result of a constitutional process affecting the deputy president.

These included senior officials, advisors, and private secretaries both permanent and those on contract.

In the memo sent by Mr Patrick Mwangi, Principal Administrative Secretary in the office of the DP and copied to the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Mr Felix Koskei, all officers in Job Groups T and U were instructed to proceed on compulsory leave, same to all serving contracts in supernumerary contracts.

All heads of departments have been directed to ensure compliance with the directives by midday on Saturday, October 19.

The government's move is seen as paving the way for a major reshuffle in the Office of the Deputy President, with Prof Kithure Kindiki expected to take over.

“All Heads of Departments are directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer to be in charge of their respective departments with a copy to the Chief of Staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary,” said Mr Mwangi.

“Following the ongoing constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President, it has been decided as follows. All officers in Job groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave,” the letter reads.

Among those affected include former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who was the political advisor of the Deputy President and former Embakasi West MP George Theuri who was the youth adviser.

Also affected is Elizabeth Wanjiku, the chief of staff at the office of the Deputy President.

Mr Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly after 282 MPs voted in favour of a motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Mr Mutuse levelled 11 grounds against Mr Gachagua among them gross misconduct and violations of the Constitution.

The DP however denied all the charges and has appealed his impeachment by parliament.

The current turn of events happened despite Mr Gachagua obtaining a court order minutes after MPs voted for Prof Kindiki to replace Mr Gachagua, suspending any plans to replace him as the Deputy President.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita, sitting in Nairobi, issued temporary orders, stopping the replacement of Mr Gachagua as the DP until October 24 when a case he has filed will be mentioned before a bench of judges to be appointed by the chief justice.

There are also reports that all government employees attached to the immediate former President were withdrawn from his rural home in Wamunyoro village in Mathira, Nyeri County Friday morning just a few hours after the Senate upheld his impeachment.

The staff, including cooks and security personnel guarding the house, were recalled at around 6 pm on Friday, October 18, according to credible contacts close to the former DP.

His official vehicles were also withdrawn.



