How CS Kithure Kindiki's elevation to Deputy President will shift 'murima' politics

The Mt Kenya East faction has regained its long-sought political clout with the nomination and approval of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to become the Deputy President.

Prof Kindiki’s endorsement marks a significant turning point for Mt Kenya East comprising Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Meru counties, which has for decades felt politically sidelined in favour of the dominant Mt Kenya West.

Prof Kindiki, who hails from Tharaka-Nithi, symbolises the growing influence of Mt Kenya East, whose leaders have long sought greater recognition and political prominence since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

The region has had little say in national politics with few commanding national influence compared to the likes of former ministers Jeremiah Nyaga (Embu) and Jackson Harvester Angaine (Meru).

All 236 MPs present overwhelmingly vote 'Yes' for Kindiki to replace Gachagua as DP

There are also concerns over whether the choice of Prof Kindiki is likely to reignite old regional political tensions between the East and West, although MPs interviewed by Saturday Nation downplayed this citing the CS’ “national acceptability”.

Such tensions have been quietly simmering since the run-up to the 2013 elections. After that election, Mt Kenya East leaders, including the then governors, senators and other power brokers formed a caucus to negotiate a bigger stake in national politics.

They argued that they had been used for years to support candidates from other regions, only to be left out of top leadership positions.

The East has historically felt overshadowed by the West in terms of political appointments, influence and national power, suggesting their region had been unfairly lumped together with the West under the larger “Mountain” or “Central Kenya” identity.

Prof Kindiki’s political rise, however, has breathed new life into Mt Kenya East’s quest for a distinct political identity and to break free from the dominance of the Mt Kenya West.

The region has a combined 1,338,373 votes (Embu 334,302), (Tharaka-Nithi 231,932) and Meru (772,139), going by the 2022 voter register. The Mt Kenya West counties of Kiambu (1,275,008), Murang’a (620, 929), Nyeri (481,632), Kirinyaga (376, 001) and Laikipia (263,012) have a total of 3,016, 582 votes.

Despite sharing cultural and historical ties, Mt Kenya East leaders felt the region had not received its fair share of the political spoils, with the sentiment further fuelled by the impending retirement of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta’s departure was seen as an opportunity for Mt Kenya East to assert itself by fronting a running mate for President William Ruto.

At the heart of this new political schism was Prof Kindiki, a respected legal mind and long-time ally of President Ruto, who now finds himself at the centre of a regional power struggle, again.

His nomination as DP is seen by many in Mt Kenya East as the culmination of years of political strategising and manoeuvring to elevate the region’s voice on the national stage.

“In 2022 we paid external debts by voting for a non-Mt Kenya candidate. Time has come for us to complete the debt-paying season by paying our domestic debt by supporting our Meru and Embu siblings to lead us. History will judge us right,” Senior Economic advisor Moses Kuria said in a social media post.

There were hopes that Prof Kindiki would be Dr Ruto’s running mate in 2022 but Rigathi Gachagua upset the plans.

“When the stalemate (over the running mate) persisted, I and Kindiki went to DP Ruto and told him we couldn’t agree between ourselves. We expected him as our leader to make a choice. He picked me and gave us reasons. Prof Kindiki called to accept the decision and congratulate me,” Mr Gachagua said in an interview in May 2022.

Prof Kindiki’s choice as DP to replace Mr Gachagua is being celebrated as a victory for the region, vindicating years of political manoeuvring aimed at establishing Mt Kenya East as an independent political force.

However, this development is likely to cause unease in Mt Kenya West, where Mr Gachagua’s impeachment is seen by some as a deliberate attempt to weaken the region’s influence.

With Prof Kindiki at the helm, Mt Kenya East is now poised to play a larger role in shaping the political future of the mountain and the country. Whether this shift will lead to long-term unity or deepen the rift within the Mt Kenya region remains to be seen.

Residents of Irunduni, home of Prof Kithure Kindiki, celebrate

On Friday, MPs from Mt Kenya East lauded the nomination of Prof Kindiki, hailing him as a leader whose political appeal transcends the confines of the Mountain region.

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki argued that Prof Kindiki’s ability to unite diverse groups and build consensus positions him as a statesman with the potential to influence not just the politics of Mt Kenya, but the entire nation. He expressed confidence that The CS’s ascent marks a new era for Mt Kenya East but emphasised that his leadership qualities resonate far beyond the region.

“Of course when leadership comes closer people feel appreciated and excited with that opportunity to have our son serve in the second-most powerful office. He has received the support of the entire Parliament and Kenyans across the board.

“Kindiki’s nomination is a win for Tharaka-Nithi, Mt Kenya East and the country, but it’s also a victory for the whole country. His ability to bring people together and lead with integrity shows that he’s not just an asset to the Mountain but to the entire nation,” Mr Mbiuki said.

Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood praised Kindiki as a unifying figure capable of bridging regional and political divides.

“His nomination breaks the ceiling in Kenya’s politics. It opens the doors for all communities and shows that the country’s leadership is not a preserve of two communities. We’re in this together even those of us from the east and west,” Mr Dawood said.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku highlighted Kindiki’s potential to heal the regional divisions within Mt Kenya, given his ability to forge alliances. He said that the nomination is seen as an opportunity for Mt Kenya East to not only assert itself in national politics but also provide a leader capable of driving unity in an often polarised political landscape.

“We thank President Ruto for supporting the needs and priorities of the minorities and the vulnerable in his government. We will work with the President and his deputy to deliver to the Kenyans,” he said.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who had been cited as a possible replacement to Mr Gachagua congratulated Prof Kindiki.

“My brother Prof Kindiki, my sincere congratulations. To you history has placed an honour and responsibility accorded to only a few. May God guide you and President Ruto as you lead this great country to achieve its tremendous potential. To those that supported me for this position, I thank you,” she said.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who had also been seen as a possible nominee for the post said: “Congratulations Prof Kindiki on your elevation to the position of Deputy President. You deserve the position and please serve with zeal.”