Why Kindiki is the most summoned minister by MPs

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has the highest number of appearances in Parliament to answer questions directed to his ministry either through committees or plenary.

According to Parliament's statistics, Prof Kindiki has had 34 questions directed to his ministry, almost three times more than the second ministry, Education, which has 12 questions to answer.

Due to the critical nature of his portfolio, Prof Kindiki has had to appear before committees to answer questions relating to security concerns raised by MPs in their various constituencies.

At times, Prof Kindiki has had to appear before three parliamentary committees in a single day to address lawmakers' concerns.

Earlier this month, while appearing before the National Security and Administration Committee to answer a range of questions including abductions and extrajudicial killings, the CS was also called before the Defence and Intelligence Committee to answer questions on the British Army's operations in Nanyuki.

Having toured various parts of the country, especially those with high insecurity challenges such as Samburu, Lamu, Baringo, Isiolo, West Pokot, Laikipia and Tana River, Prof Kindiki normally faces a lot of questions, especially from MPs from such counties.

The CS told the committee that he has visited Lamu 27 times and Baringo 25 times since he was appointed to the interior ministry in September 2022.

"I don't discriminate against any part of the country; I have visited all parts of this country with Lamu being the highest because of its unique security challenges. Sometimes I visit the areas without much drama and media just to get the perspective of the situation," Prof Kindiki told MPs who complained of being sidelined during some of his visits.

The Education Committee comes second with 12 questions to the ministry, mostly related to the new education funding model.

The Department of Health has eight questions, mostly related to the transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Department of Public Service Performance and Delivery Management has received six questions from MPs, while the Department of Roads and Transport and the Department of Energy and Petroleum have each received five questions.

Independent commissions and offices Water, Sanitation and Irrigation three, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development three, Gender, Culture and Arts and Heritage all had three questions.

East African Community (EAC), ASALs and Regional Development, Agriculture and Livestock Development, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Wildlife all had only one question.