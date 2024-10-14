Imenti Central MP smells betrayal in aftermath DP Gachagua impeachment

By David Muchui

Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima has come out to reveal that MPs from the region voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the belief that he would be replaced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

However, he laments that lobbying for the DP position has intensified in the corridors of Parliament as different groupings push for one of their own.

His revelation comes after he came under fire from residents who demanded to know the motive behind his decision to vote to impeach the deputy president.

"When we were asked to sign in support of the impeachment motion, only Prof Kindiki featured as the next deputy president. After we resolved to impeach DP Gachagua, every community is now lobbying for the DP seat,” the MP said.

All 11 MPs from Meru County, as well as their four counterparts in Tharaka Nithi, voted in support of the impeachment motion.