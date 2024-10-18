Ruto's gender fail: Another promise to women bites the dust

The nomination of Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof Kithure Kindiki as Kenya's next Deputy President has crushed the aspirations of many Kenyan women who had hoped to see a female leader in this pivotal role. President William Ruto's decision, announced on Thursday evening, has reignited discussions about gender representation in the country's top leadership positions.

Women across Kenya have expressed their disappointment with the President's choice. A greengrocer from Nairobi County, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, voiced her frustration: "I think this country has a big problem with women. They promise them heaven and deliver hell."

The nomination comes as a stark contrast to President Ruto's commitment made on March 7, 2024, during the launch of the G7 strategy. He had emphasised, "As a party, we must lead from the front. If a man is the presidential candidate, a woman must be the deputy, and vice versa."

Many had advocated for strong female contenders such as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire for the role.

Daisy Amdany, co-chair of the two-thirds taskforce established by former CS Aisha Jumwa, argued, "This would have been a good time for the president to actually make good on some of his commitments around gender and pick a woman as a deputy...and so, it's a disappointment [that he didn't]."

“And we can argue and say that, you know, they are giving back (to Mt Kenya)...but there was Anne Waiguru.”

Governor Waiguru has since congratulated Prof Kindiki, stating that history has bestowed a significant honour and responsibility upon him. She expressed gratitude to her supporters, emphasising the need to focus on building a better Kenya under the leadership of President Ruto and the incoming Deputy President, pending parliamentary approval.

Governor Wanga, while congratulating Prof Kindiki, told nation.africa that the G7 umbrella group of the seven women governors envisions having a woman president.

"We look forward to a day when we will have a woman in the top position," she said.

Jane Anyango, a women's rights advocate, stressed the importance of the President keeping his promises to Kenyan women.

"It's crucial to remind the President that capable women are ready to assume such positions," she asserted.

Chryspin Afifu, a gender and development expert, argued that appointing a strong and influential woman as deputy could provide her with a significant platform, potentially positioning her for a future presidential bid.

This latest disappointment adds to a growing list of unfulfilled promises to Kenyan women by President Ruto's administration. During his presidential campaign, Ruto pledged to provide new mothers with diapers for three months, a promise that influenced many women to vote for him. However, this commitment remains unrealised.

Another significant promise was the allocation of 50 per cent of the Hustler Fund to support women-owned micro and small enterprises. While the fund has been established under the name Financial Inclusion Fund, specific guidelines to this effect remain absent.

The fund currently offers both group and individual micro-enterprise loans. Groups can receive up to Sh1 million, which must be repaid within six months at a seven per cent interest rate. Five per cent of the approved amount is allocated to the group members' savings scheme, but defaulting incurs a penalty rate of 1.5 per cent. Individuals can access a maximum of Sh200,000 under similar terms, with five per cent of the loan deducted for savings.

The promise of targeted support for women was further undermined during a statement by former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa at the 68th Annual Commission on the Status of Women in New York, last March. While she provided a detailed account of government investments in Kenyan women, highlighting gender-disaggregated data, she failed to offer similar clarity regarding the Hustler Fund's impact on women specifically.

Ms Jumwa reported that in its first year, the fund disbursed $242.6 million to 21.2 million people and mobilised $12.13 million in savings, which she claimed helped women reinvest in their businesses. However, she did not specify how many women benefited directly.

A peasant farmer from Nyamira, expressing her frustration, suggested, "Women should camp in Parliament and refuse to leave until Members of Parliament and the President take appropriate action for women. Currently, women are like students making noise in class, only to face severe punishment."

In a 2022 interview, governance and development expert Prof Winnie Mitullah discussed the challenges women face in political positions. "Societal factors often make the choice of men overwhelming," she noted. "Women possess the qualifications, but external challenges frequently impede their political success."

She further explained: "Political power is subtle and cannot be claimed overnight; it is built over time. Leaders like Ngilu and Martha Karua have demonstrated the importance of establishing that capital."

As Kenyan women continue to push for greater representation and the fulfillment of promises made to them, the road ahead remains challenging.



