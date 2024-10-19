Why President Ruto settled on Kithure Kindiki

The choice of Prof Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President-elect to replace Rigathi Gachagua, who was successfully impeached by Parliament, did not come as a surprise to those in Kenya Kwanza Alliance inner circles.

The decision to replace Mr Gachagua, which has been frozen as the court considers the case, is likely to create more political movement in the coming weeks.

The move to retain the position in the restive Mt Kenya region, respect for the views of MPs who had endorsed Prof Kindiki for the position and seeking the profile of a person with experience in government are some of the reasons the President settled on the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Having the insurance of Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi if the Mt Kenya region splits is also seen as part of the calculations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Non-antagonistic

Long working relationship with the President, the non-antagonistic character with allies across the political divide and solid support in Parliament also played a pivotal role in President Ruto settling on Prof Kindiki as his principal assistant.

The law professor has also been close to Dr Ruto for years, including being part of his defence at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Prof Kindiki was instrumental in the negotiations and legal drafting of the coalition between The National Alliance (TNA) and the United Republican Party in 2012 and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition bringing together 14 political parties in 2022

In settling for Prof Kindiki, President Ruto also avoided inviting political dissent from the vote-rich Mt Kenya at a time when he is considered to be losing support in the region.

The legislators who supported the impeachment of Mr Gachagua and earlier endorsed Prof Kindiki as their ‘kingpin’ would also have been left in an awkward position if a candidate from a different region had been chosen.

Mt Kenya factor

The choice of Prof Kindiki also gives a political sigh of relief to Mt Kenya East MPs, who sources disclosed supported the ouster of Mr Gachagua with a promise that the powerful number two slot will swing from the West to their backyard.

Having disappointed MPs in the run-up to the 2022 elections and having settled on Mr Gachagua despite lawmakers voting on Prof Kindiki, President Ruto was keen not to get in the same trouble this time round.

Many MPs and Kenya Kwanza supporters had expected Dr Ruto to pick Prof Kindiki as his running mate for the 2022 elections but they were disappointed when Mr Gachagua was the man that clinched the position.

Prof Kindiki had then shelved his political ambition of seeking re-election as the Senator for Tharaka Nithi in the hopes that he would be picked as the running mate.

He was, however, later rewarded with the powerful position of Interior ministry which he has tightly gripped his hands on since September 2022.

Earlier in the week, the list of those who were touted to replace Mr Gachagua were Prof Kindiki, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Although Mr Ichung’wah —who is said to have been on the final shortlist of two — stood a good chance as his candidature was being pushed by influential individuals and some MPs, the President was not keen on going for a by-election at the moment with a poisoned political ground.

Losing any subsequent by-election once the electoral commission is formed would give momentum to opposing forces.

After wide consultation with meetings, a decision was made with finality on Thursday that it is Prof Kindiki’s name that will be forwarded to parliament on Friday as the Deputy President nominee.

According to Moi University, political science don Masibo Lumala, Prof Kindiki is saleable, has not made many enemies and has worked together well with the President. This would provide stability to the administration.

Prof Lumala also pointed out that the earlier endorsement of Prof Kindiki by the majority of legislators from Mt Kenya and the initial preference by MPs in the run-up to the 2022 elections played a pivotal role in the immediate CS landing the number-two slot.

“Prof Kindiki has worked in government and comes in with experience on how government works. This is someone that the President has worked with closely including representing him at the ICC and therefore is chemistry,” Prof Lumala said.

He pointed out that technically, other candidates such as Musalia Mudavadi and Gladys Wanga were out of the race because the seat had to go back to Mt Kenya region in order for the President to avoid backlash ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said the President wanted to consolidate Mt Kenya and hence went with the choice of MPs who had endorsed Prof Kindiki for the position.

Dr Mulu also pointed out that the sterling performance of Prof Kindiki at the Interior ministry also endeared the President to give him the position urging the two to now get down and work for the people.

“They should now settle down and address the real issues affecting Kenyans such as health otherwise the ground will be very hostile to them in 2027,” Dr Mulu said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the President was simply acting on the choice of MPs who had endorsed Prof Kindiki.

“He had taken the position from Mt Kenya and he had to just take it back to them. He was also telling the MPs that he was remorseful for ignoring their choice in 2022,” Dr Amollo said.

On the choice of others such as Kang’ata who was also touted as a possible replacement, Dr Amollo they were just included in the lineup to help rally support of MPs from that region in supporting the ouster motion of Mr Gachagua.