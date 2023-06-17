The appeal of elsewhere: Of Ruto’s promises and reality

Since President William Ruto’s election, his supporters have been battered by wave after wave of conflicting emotions — adrift in the thoughts whirling around their heads — proud, optimistic smiles turning into tears of frustration and despair.

On the campaign trail, with exaggerated machismo, then-presidential candidate Dr William Ruto promised to lower the cost of living for Kenyans and his supporters bought it.

The promises that rang out like a blast of dynamite during the campaigns are now faded — coming to a sudden end in the face of reality like the ruins of a deserted mythical castle. The shrill, cheering sounds of women’s squeals, the fits of hysterical giggles and ululations have gone quiet.

President Ruto is now ensconced in State House, the seat of Kenya’s executive power, which sometimes glints as it shimmers in the sun like a palace hidden in the woods. But far away, in the sun setting over the rice fields of Mwea, under the coconut trees swaying in Mombasa, or farmers working on their land in Kakamega as the butterflies and the scent of jasmine fills the air, President Ruto’s supporters are probably as baffled as everyone else.

In the ways and byways, towns, and trading centres where he had camped and campaigned, there is only a little odour of his presence — a scent that left in its wake a sense of hope — now faded like a weary, disappearing love. The cost of basic commodities is skyrocketing and is set to go higher after the Finance Bill 2023 becomes law.

In the President’s post-election daze; his explanations and those from his lieutenants have been somewhat confused, sometimes breathless, jagged and frantic (one of the most memorable is the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Housing and Urban Development, as he tried to explain the rationale behind the proposed controversial 3 per cent housing levy — he swung his hands in wide and clumsy if not bizarre gesticulations as he wiped sweat from his brow in a widely circulated video clip.

Thinking back on President Ruto’s pre-election promises, it is clear that he employed a timeless tactic that writers and politicians have used for a long time: utopia and “the appeal of elsewhere”. Utopia is the process by which a (fictitious) situation is depicted as a realistic one, a kind of heaven on earth. Writers use this to trap readers with “the appeal of elsewhere” — taking their readers on wings of imagination and helping them travel to new and interesting places. Utopia has also been the sanctuary for wanderers, outsiders, escape artists and other refugees from reality.

In the ancient poem, 'Epic of Gilgamesh,' the character Utnapishtim, describes a utopian place called Dilmun, where “the croak of the raven was not heard, the bird of death did not utter the cry of death, the lion did not devour, the wolf did not tear the lamb, the dove did not mourn, there was no widow, no sickness, no old age, no lamentation”. The writer created a utopian world that can never exist in reality.

As a literary genre, utopia explores the structures of a community by creating an ideal world. Likewise, during campaigns, politicians promise an almost ideal world. One of the best examples is American President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America”, a 1984 political advert as he sought re-election. It had the nostalgic opening line, “It’s morning again in America” and promised to make Americans “prouder, stronger, better”. President Reagan won re-election most likely because he convinced Americans of the economic, political and social renewal of the country in the new “morning in America”.

"The appeal of elsewhere"

President Ruto, through choreographed oratory, constructed an ideal world for his supporters — a utopian one with low cost of living and one in which hustlers were in government to make critical decisions — where hustlers had food in abundance as the government tackled food insecurity. President Ruto cleverly used “the appeal of elsewhere”, painting an illusion that Kenyans would be way better under him, unlike under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government that he painted as uncaring, mean and selfish.

He reproached the Uhuru Kenyatta administration with a certain harshness, often painting a picture of a web of traps, woven purposely by “dynasties” to make Kenyans’ lives difficult. He, therefore, made promises — promised and promised and promised — whether out of cunning or naivety or both, one cannot be sure. Nevertheless, one cannot but admire the ingenuity of building an artificial paradise — a dreamworld of legend and flamboyant castles built by a politician that voters passionately buy into.

President Ruto set voters’ hopes very high as he chattered away endlessly on the campaign trail, reeling off his prolific wish list for Kenyans’ future. Now, some of his supporters have been stopped in their tracks, thunderstruck, by the realisation that some of those promises may never be fulfilled. They are like people who have crossed a stormy, unknown sea, fearing a shipwreck and waiting for a dawn that never arrives. Illusion has turned into despair about the future — a silence of suppressed reverberations has descended on them.