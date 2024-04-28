Several feared dead as boat capsizes in Tana River

Several people are missing after a boat capsized in Mororo, Bangale, Tana River County.

The victims were crossing the flooded area from Madogo to Garissa town when the incident happened on Sunday evening.

Mr Joseph Kipkorir, the Bangale deputy county commissioner, said rescue efforts were underway.

"We have had an incident and our teams are on the ground, I will give details later," he said.

Boats crossing a flooded area from Madogo to Garissa town. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

Due to flooding in the Maroro area, buses coming to Garissa from Nairobi and Mombasa are dropping off passengers at Madogo, where they are charged Sh1,500 to travel by boat to Garissa.

It is unclear how many people were on board at the time of the incident.

Police report reveals that at least 17 people have been rescued as police and Red Cross Personnel continue searching for missing victims.

According to the police, the operator of the boat escaped after the incident.