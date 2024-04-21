One dead, 6 missing as boat capsizes in Lake Baringo
A rescue operation has been launched after a boat with 19 occupants capsized in Lake Baringo on Sunday afternoon.
The ill-fated boat was ferrying youths from Salabani in Baringo South for a church service on Kokwa Island.
Area Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident adding that one person who was rescued alive succumbed while receiving first aid.
He said six people were still missing from the 12pm incident.
"It's true a boat has capsized in Lake Baringo and it is reported that it was ferrying church members from Kampi Samaki to Kokwa Island," said Mr Kiragu.
More to follow...