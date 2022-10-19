Day 3 of CS vetting: MPs grill Soipan Tuya for Environment and Forestry CS job

If approved by the National Assembly, Environment and Forestry Cabinet secretary nominee Roselinda Soipan Tuya will become the first Maasai woman to serve in Cabinet.

Ms Tuya, a daughter of former Narok South MP Samson ole Tuya, will carry on her shoulders a ministry at the centre of President William Ruto’s climate change, afforestation, and environmental regeneration efforts.

She served as the Narok Woman Rep for two terms. Ms Tuya will be coming in when the country requires Sh6.2 trillion for the next 10 years in its initiative to combat climate change.

At her grilling session, she started off by declaring that her net worth stood at Sh156 million. She said her wealth comprises three homes: one in Nairobi, one in Narok town and another one in her village. Her net worth also includes vehicles, apartments in Narok and one in Nairobi, plots of land including two in Kitengela, a dairy business and shares from the Parliamentary Cooperative Society.