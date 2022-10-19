Happening Now: MPs grill Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS nominee Peninah Malonza

News

Day 3 of CS vetting: MPs grill Soipan Tuya for Environment and Forestry CS job

LIVE

If approved by the National Assembly, Environment and Forestry Cabinet secretary nominee Roselinda Soipan Tuya will become the first Maasai woman to serve in Cabinet.

Ms Tuya, a daughter of former Narok South MP Samson ole Tuya, will carry on her shoulders a ministry at the centre of President William Ruto’s climate change, afforestation, and environmental regeneration efforts.

She served as the Narok Woman Rep for two terms. Ms Tuya will be coming in when the country requires Sh6.2 trillion for the next 10 years in its initiative to combat climate change.

At her grilling session, she started off by declaring that her net worth stood at Sh156 million. She said her wealth comprises three homes: one in Nairobi, one in Narok town and another one in her village. Her net worth also includes vehicles, apartments in Narok and one in Nairobi, plots of land including two in Kitengela, a dairy business and shares from the Parliamentary Cooperative Society. 

See our our other coverage from the CS vetting sessions:

Five more in the hot seat as MPs quiz Cabinet secretaries nominees

At CS vetting, Moses Kuria atones for sins of politics past

Aisha Jumwa breaks down as she narrates how she struggled in life

Vetting of CS nominees - Live Blog

Toe-curling moment Kindiki confuses Ruto with Uhuru during vetting

MP Lesuuda sheds tears as she questions Kindiki on insecurity in North Rift

Cabinet hopefuls Kindiki, Ndungu, Chirchir, Jumwa and Moses Kuria face MPs today

CS nominee Alice Wahome put on the spot over alleged temper

I'm worth Sh420 million, says Alfred Mutua

Duale lauds KoT for dealing with Muhoozi

MPs grill Aden Duale for Defence Cabinet Secretary job

Musalia Mudavadi: I’m worth Sh4 billion

Muturi’s net worth: From Sh300 million to Sh700 million in under a year

Watch: Justin Muturi's grilling in full 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.