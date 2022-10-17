I'm worth Sh420 million, says Alfred Mutua

Dr Alfred Mutua, former governor of Machakos County. 

Dr Alfred Mutua, former governor of Machakos County. 

By  Nation Reporter  &  Agatha Gichana

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who is the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Foreign Affairs, says he is worth 420 million.

He said his wealth comprises hotels, apartments and businesses.

"Approximately Sh420 million...Nothing much," said Mr Mutua.

He said once cleared to be CS, he will make his first trip to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to try and resolve the problem of mistreatment of Kenyan workers.

Kenyans in Saudi Arabia

He added that he will have DCI involved in investigating the suspicious deaths of Kenyans in the Gulf.

"It is unfortunate that they are being mistreated. We have lost 85 Kenyans in the last three months. This is because there are systematic failure in recruitment. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is friendly and is not involved," he said.

"There has been a lot of victim-blaming and if cleared, I will ensure to work with the Labour Ministry to ensure stringent measures are put in place to stop this .We will investigate the deaths and will send a message ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book."

