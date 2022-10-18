Toe-curling moment Kindiki confuses Ruto with Uhuru during vetting

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki suffered an embarrassing moment on Tuesday morning when he confused his boss for his former boss.

While appearing before the National Assembly committee on appointments for his vetting, Prof Kindiki said that he said had no problem working under President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of President William Ruto.

“I have no problem working under Vice President Rigathi Gachagua together with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said drawing laughter from members of the panel.

To redeem himself, the nominee said he served under the former president as well “until he threw me out for no reason”.

Prof Kindiki served as Senator for Tharaka-Nithi, a post he held from 2013 to 2022.

First Leader of the Majority in the Senate

He clinched the seat in his first attempt at elective politics.

He was then elected the first Leader of the Majority in the Senate, a position he held until he became the Deputy Speaker after the 2017 general election.

He was, however, de-whipped from the position in 2020, as a casualty of the fall-out between President Kenyatta and his then-deputy Dr Ruto.

Before joining politics, he worked as a lecturer at Moi and Nairobi universities and started his teaching career in 1999 as a Law lecturer at Moi University.

Prof Kindiki was born on July 17, 1972, and brought up in Irundini village in Tharaka constituency, Tharaka Nithi County.