Defence CS nominee Duale lauds KoT for dealing with Muhoozi

The reckless tweets posted by Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba continue to be the subject of conversation in Kenya after the matter came up during the vetting of Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale.

On Monday, Mr Duale said that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has its position as stated in the Constitution, and that it was not its job to respond to General Muhoozi’s statements on social media.

The nominee was responding to a comment from Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who is a member of the vetting committee, who had said that the Kenyan government treated the threats with little action, a position Mr Duale disagreed with.

“Our country doesn’t react to tweets. We react to official government positions and I’m sure the same general had other tweets later...KDF has no role to respond to that,” Mr Duale told MPs.

But Mr Duale said that people should not be bothered with the comments made by President Yoweri Museveni's son, adding that Kenyans on Twitter had dealt with him.

“Those who want to know the capability of KDF, I think they showed it on KDF Day last week. They will show it during Mashujaa Day...Let’s treat the tweets of the General with the contempt it deserved, we should not bother. Kenyans on Twitter dealt with the general before even foreign Affairs and KDF were to come in.”

General Kainerugaba had claimed that it would take him and his Ugandan troops less than two weeks to capture Nairobi.

His tweets stirred online debate as Kenyans demanded an apology from President Museveni, which came a day after. President Museveni apologized and asked Kenyans to forgive his son.

However, the Ugandan President also promoted his son to a full 4-star General even after the online faux pas.