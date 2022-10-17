Duale: My net worth is Sh851 million

President William Ruto’s nominee for Defence Cabinet Secretary position, Mr Aden Duale, says he is worth Sh851 million.

Speaking when he appeared before National Assembly Committee on Appointment on Monday, Duale said his assets include livestock and rental property, adding that he makes about Sh10 million from rental property annually.

Earlier, Prime CS placed his net worth at Sh4 billion while Attorney-General nominee said he is worth Sh700 million, which is Sh400 million more than what he stated publicly last year.