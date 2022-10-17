Muturi riches more than double from Sh300m to Sh700m in under a year

Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told the vetting committee he is worth Sh700 million, indicating more than double growth in his wealth from a previous declaration he made last year.

He was appearing before the committee Monday as the Attorney-General nominee of President William Ruto as part of the pre-election agreement they had in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“My net worth is currently approximated at just about Sh700 million,” said Mr Muturi.

Mr Muturi’s revelation, however, shows a big margin in his net worth from what he revealed last year when making public his interest to contest for the president seat.

In November 2021 during an engagement with the public, Mr Muturi said he was worth Sh300 million. He went on to state most of his property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years.

I am worth Approx.Ksh.300M most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years. I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret #ChatWithJBMuturi https://t.co/73PYzHdbXo — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) November 18, 2021

But on Monday, according to his revelation, his wealth has increased by Sh400 million in under a year to reach Sh700 million.

Mr Muturi said his Sh700 million-wealth is from farming and consultancies. He also added that he is a pensioner having served as Speaker of the National Assembly for 10 years.

Earlier on, Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi revealed he is worth Sh4 billion saying his wealth is from property and shares he owns.

During the campaigns, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, led by President Ruto, said their government would be built by common citizens, who they called ‘hustlers’.

But the revelation of their wealth has left Kenyans with more questions than answers.

The other nominees who will appear before the committee today include Defence nominee Aden Duale, former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs nominee), and Alice Wahome (Water and Sanitation CS nominee).