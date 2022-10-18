MP Lesuuda sheds tears as she questions Kindiki on insecurity in North Rift

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda Tuesday broke down as she lamented over cases of insecurity and cattle rustling in Northern Kenya, which she said had been ignored for far too long as innocent people continue to lose lives.

Ms Lesuuda was asking questions to President William Ruto’s Interior ministry Cabinet Secretary nominee, Prof Kithure Kindiki, during the ongoing vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

Citing the Baragoi massacre of 2012 that led to the death of 42 officers, Ms Lesuuda said the vice had been ignored, with Kenyans in the region left to their own devices.

She cited a case in Tiaty where three people have died and others are missing, including her own staff, as “the criminals get bolder.”

“This is the daily life of a pastoralist living on the border of a pastoralist living in the border of another pastoralist county. We only act when we lose security officials. When will one life be too much to lose in Northern Kenya? We lost 42 police officers and the only thing we have to show for it is a monument with the names of these fallen heroes,” said Ms Lesuuda.

She demanded urgent action, as her voice broke, before she wiped tears from her eyes.

”I am tired. We are all tired. What do you intend to do differently, away from the usual threats and bravado? Perhaps you need to live incognito for one week. What strategy do you have to end this menace once and for all?” Ms Lesuuda asked.

At least 42 police officers and police reservists lost their lives in 2012 during a security operation in Suguta valley, now famously known as the valley of death.

But while the official number of those who perished in the massacre was put at 42, there are claims that the number could be higher since some officers have not been traced to date.

The officers were on a mission to recover 500 heads of stolen cattle that had been driven to Lomirok village, Turkana, when they encountered their death.

They were ambushed by over 100 armed attackers while deep in the valley minutes after they had spotted the stolen animals.

Survivors of the attack later testified and revealed that poor planning and preparation by the officers led to the bungled Baragoi mission. The officers had poor knowledge about the terrain of Suguta valley.

In his response, Prof Kindiki said he will re-energise community policing as he promised a firm hand against the vice.

“I will request for facilitation to improve existing capabilities for air and land mobility and protection of officers who keep peace. I will stay focused until this problem is over even if it means coming to live in the North Rift, not for a week or month and we will stay there as long as it is necessary. We will speak less because security does not require speaking but we will follow the law but still do the job,” said Prof Kindiki.