CS nominee Alice Wahome put on the spot over alleged temper

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is vetting Kandara MP Alice Wahome for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post, where she was put on the spot over her alleged temperament.

"Case in point is October 27, 2018 where you were captured roughing up an IEBC official. From where you sit, how would you take this act considering the Constitution provides that authority assigned to a state officer mentions respect for the people...and honour and dignity to the office?"

In her response, she said the incident was regrettable.

"We had a tussle (with the IEBC official). The background of that was votes given wrongly. We had a returning officer who did not want to answer. I'm sure we both regret it," she said.

"It could have been handled better," she added.

She also noted that no charges were levelled against her.

"I have not been found guilty of any alleged assault. That matter was investigated and no return was made on any charges."

She added: "I am not a young person , I have the advantage of working for the last forty years, and have been a politician for 20 years .I have not been involved in any other altercation than the one with the returning officer. I am not a violent person."

Ms Wahome is the final cabinet nominee in the queue today. ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General) were the first of President William Ruto's nominees to kick off the Monday exercise.

The afternoon session commenced with Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence) follwed by former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

More follows...