MPs grill Alfred Mutua for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary job

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is vetting former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary post.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General) were the first of President William Ruto's nominees to kick off the Monday morning exercise.

The afternoon session commenced with Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence).

The final cabinet nominee in the queue today is Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water).

See our our other coverage from today's vetting exercise: