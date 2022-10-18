At CS vetting, Moses Kuria atones for sins of politics past

Known for courting controversy and being unapologetic about his bedside manner in the past, Trade cabinet nominee Moses Kuria was the embodiment of calm and levelheadedness as he faced questions regarding utterances he made in the past.

He has, in the past, been referred to as a warmonger and has several times seen the inside of courtrooms. But on Tuesday evening, a suited up Kuria painted the picture of a repentant man, telling legislators grilling him for the CS job that "'nothing in my DNA is synonymous with hate".

In response to a query from MP Opiyo Wandayi on what assurances he you give Kenyans that he means well for the cohesion of a multi-ethnic, multi-racial Kenya, Mr Kuria said:

"We've been involved in many divisive moments, that's a reality...Within those 30 years of divisive politics we've all collectively said and done things for which we will need a moment of repentance and forgiveness to each other."

He added: "Any perceived extremism or divisiveness on my part has been shaped by the kind of political culture we've had. Going forward, I will play my role in ensuring that we have a culture where political competition is not enmity."

Last year, he was charged with assault but was later set free after the case was dropped.

It was expected that the Committee on Appointments would question Mr Kuria on his “loose tongue”.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi no doubt had Mr Kuria in mind when, commenting on the Cabinet appointees, said some of the nominees have questionable backgrounds.

“We are seeing a line-up of people known for ethnic profiling. We are seeing warlords, hate-mongers, men and women battling mega corruption cases, and those who are known for opposition to positive change,” he said.

Trade agenda

With his ministry placed at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s economic revival plan, Mr Kuria was asked to provide details on how he plans to achieve the agenda.

Speaking about Ethiopia, Mr Kuria told MPs that it's a huge market that presents opportunities for the country.

"It represents a huge trade opportunity for Kenya. I'll ensure Kenya exploits the huge potential of intra-Africa trade," he said on Tuesday.

On counterfeits, he said: "I will do everything possible to protect local manufacturers. We will use all efforts to stop substandard goods."

Mr Kuria has had a close working relationship with small and medium enterprises through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Mr Kuria had stated that his net worth is Sh950 million.

