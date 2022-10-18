Aisha Jumwa breaks down as she narrates how she struggled in life

Gender CS nominee Aisha Jumwa broke down on Tuesday as she narrated how she struggled in life. She told MPs she was married off as a young girl and was never content with being a housewife.

She decided to join politics and in 1997 she was elected as a councilor.

At the grilling on Tuesday, she revealed that her net worth was Sh100 million.

Ms Jumwa, who describes herself as Shangazi wa Taifa and also as Mekatilili wa Menza of the 21st century, is among the few prominent female politicians from the coast.

Between the time she won the Takaungu ward seat as councillor in 1997, when she first plunged into politics, and her election as Malindi Member of Parliament, Ms Jumwa’s political journey has been a roller-coaster ride.

And now a post in Cabinet beckons, but she must clear a hurdle in the way of a pending criminal case. Ms Jumwa is facing a murder case at the Mombasa High Court.

She has been charged together with her aide, Mr Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, with the murder of Orange Democratic Movement supporter Jola Ngumbao.

Mr Ngumbao died at a Malindi hospital in 2019 allegedly after being shot in the shoulder during campaigns for the Ganda ward by-election. The two allegedly committed the offence on October 15, 2019.

