Aisha Jumwa to settle murder case out of court, prosecutor says

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is likely to be turned into a prosecution witness in a murder case she has been facing before Mombasa High Court for two years.



This is after Ms Jumwa asked the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to consider reviewing the case with a view of converting her into a state witness.



Through her lawyer Jared Magolo , the Public Service nominee told Justice Ann Onginjo that after taking the evidence of three witnesses, it is clear that the suspect should serve the state as a witness.



“We ask the DPP to consider reviewing the file so that Ms Jumwa better serve the state as a witness rather than an accused person,” said Mr Magolo.



State Counsel Vivian Kambaga told the court that the DPP has been informed that Ms Jumwa and the family of Jola Ngumbao (deceased) have been engaged in negotiations with a view of settling the matter out of court.



The Prosecutor confirmed that they have received a letter asking the DPP to consider reviewing the murder charge against Ms Jumwa.



“The victim’s family was desirous to having the matter settled out of court considering that Ms Jumwa was not the principal offender in this matter,” she said.



According to the prosecutor , the ODPP has received communication from the decease family that they feel that Jumwa was not armed during the incident , did not shoot and , therefore was not a principal offender.



Ms Jumwa is accused of killing Mr Ngumbao in 2019 during campaigns for Ganda Ward by-election. She is accused jointly with her aide Geoffrey Okuto. At least three witnesses have testified in their case.



The case was initially scheduled for hearing from October 26.