End of an era: Floods uproot 800-year-old Mekatilili baobab tree

Residents of Sabaki, Malindi Sub County in Kilifi County are counting losses after an iconic 800-year-old baobab tree named after pre-independence heroine, Mekatilili wa Menza, was swept away by floods in river Sabaki.

The gigantic 800-year-old tree has been a source of livelihood to more than 50 local youths who would take tourists on a tree climbing experience and be shown where the iconic Mekatilili wa Menza is reported to have hidden during the coming of colonialists.

It is believed that the Iron Lady, as Wa Menza is often known in Mijikenda folklore, prophesized the coming of the Europeans telling the people at the time that white people will come with an iron snake meaning the railway line.

The tree also acted as a sacred place for the Mijikenda community, which locals claim dates back during the times of Mijikenda Heroine Mekatilili menza who used to rest under the tree while on her missions.

Tourists mourn

Even tourists have not been spared as they woke up to the news of the tragic loss of the ancient tree.

A local youth group used the area around the tree as their economic livelihood.

Mr Moses Kaingu, the leader of the group said that they have lost their livelihoods adding that they feared tourists may relocate to other areas hence denying them income.

“The tourists come here to learn the history of Mekatilili wa Menza who used this locate as her hiding place to evade colonialists since she was a rebel.

"The tree was uprooted by the fast-running waters and to our shock, it did not fall but it just floated on the raging waters until it reached the Sabaki bridge where it was entangled in electricity cables that forced it to fall,” he said.

He added that the remaining smaller baobab tree was also at risk of being swept away as the water volume continue to rise.

Mr Amani Karisa, a resident said that they lost property as a section of the restaurant was swept away and he appealed to the government to help them restart their lives.

Pamela Shaw, a tourist from South Africa said together with her husband, Bever Shaw, they have been visiting the sites for the last 12 years.

She said it was sad that the floods had wiped out history.

“I have been a frequent visitor to this site and when I heard that it had been swept away, I was devastated. It’s very sad for the community too it’s a great loss I used to visit here very often and I have always brought all my friends to visit here,” she said.

Mr Shaw said that he learnt that the tree was very significant in the spiritual well-being of people living around it and it is the sole reason he has been visiting the place.

“Whenever I came visiting I could find people worshiping around here and the tree has a very significant spiritual notion to the Girama community,” he said.

Mr Edward Kazungu Hawerisa, a Giriama Kaya elder said that as a community had lost a rich historical and spiritual site that used to act as their meeting place with God.

“As the Mijikenda community, we have been hit hard by losing this sacred tree. This was a place we used to worship and seek God’s guidance during the good and bad times,” he said.

He added that he has also lost his livelihood since he used to teach university students the historical background of the Mijikenda community under the baobab tree.

Environmental conservationists Dominic Kene who runs the Camp Gedeng said that the tree was swept 700 away towards sea and called on the government to consider pulling it out of the river so that it can be planted.

“Many youths about 50 were doing tourism activities here and now all of them have become jobless, “he said adding that they would protect the tree where it is until they get help to replant it.