Day 2 of CS vetting: MPs grill Aisha Jumwa

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is now facing the panel that is vetting nominated Cabinet Secretaries. President William Ruto has nominated her to the Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS post. 

At the grilling on Tuesday, she revealed that her net worth was Sh100 million.

Ms Jumwa, who describes herself as Shangazi wa Taifa and also as Mekatilili wa Menza of the 21st century, is among the few prominent female politicians from the coast.

Read: Aisha Jumwa to settle murder case out of court, prosecutor says

