National Assembly approves motion to kick out CS Mithika Linturi

The National Assembly Thursday approved a motion to dismiss Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

A total of 149 MPs voted in favour of the motion, while 36 voted against. Three MPs abstained.

An 11-member select committee will now be formed and has 10 days to report on the allegations against the CS.

If the allegations are unfounded, no further action will be taken.

If the allegations are substantiated by the committee, the CS is given the opportunity to defend himself against the charges and the House votes to either approve or reject the resolution.