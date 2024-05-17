Police recruits

Haiti, here we come: First 200 officers to leave next week

Police recruits perform marching drills during a past Kenya police pass out parade at Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Half of the contingent of deployed officers is expected to secure critical installations in Haiti.
  • Kenya plans to deploy more than 1,000 officers to Haiti to help in the multinational operation.

