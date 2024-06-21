Waterman of Tsavo: The man who won animals’ love with water

Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua, the renowned “Waterman of Tsavo,” who died this week, warmed the hearts of conservationists with his bid to quench thirsts of animals during prolonged droughts by providing water using bowsers and his own resources — and the beasts loved him back.

His heroism was at its best in 2016 when, during a dry season, more than 100 elephants died due to effects of drought in the sprawling Tsavo National Park and Mwalua came in to save the jumbos with much-needed water supply.

Mwalua dedicated himself in ferrying water to different water pans in Tsavo National Park, an activity which made dangerous wild animals recognize his efforts.

He had become so big that each time he enters different park entries within the Tsavo national park, elephants, zebras, dik dik and other animals would make a welcoming noise as they follow the water boozer supplying the commodity.

Driven by a deep love for animals, he embarked on a mission to supply water to Tsavo’s parched lands to prevent wildlife from dying from thirst.

Patrick Mwalua receives the Head of State Commendation medal from then Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in Nairobi on July 24, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Armed with a water tanker, he was dedicated to ensuring that animals did not gather at a single water point, preventing conflicts and promoting their survival.

His endless efforts to feed the wildlife with clean water has given him global recognition and for this reason Kajire Village became a stopover for international conservationists who visited Patrick for what was termed as benchmarking.

Mwalua became an inspiration to many foreign conservationists who toured Kenya just to witness his work.

His work earned him global recognition, including the Head of State Commendation and Honorary Warden, among many others.

But this week, conservationists in the country and globally are mourning Mwalua who died at his home in Kajire village in Taita Taveta County, as he was being taken to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for dialysis after a 10-year battle with kidney failure.

Tsavo Waterman, Kilonzo feted by President Uhuru for delivering water to wild animals

Born in 1973 in Kajire village in Taita Taveta County, Mwalua grew up in an agricultural neighbourhood at the foot of Sagalla Hills, addressing human-wildlife conflict which was a problem that affected many families in his locality.

In 2013, he began conservation works trying to seek a solution to the common challenge that affected his community through climate smart agriculture projects in his village.

His passion grew to wildlife conservation which led him to become an inspiration in his community and also globally.

His wife, Rachel Kilonzo, told Nation that she stands ready to carry on his conservation work.

She said his efforts were nothing short of heroic.

Patrick Mwalua receives the Head of State Commendation medal from then Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in Nairobi on July 24, 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"His passion was contagious. We will honour his memory by continuing to protect our precious wildlife," she said.

She said despite his illness he always ensured that his projects were running and impactful to the community and wildlife.

"Even when he could not move he was always making follow ups of his projects through calls. As a family we are inspired by his passion and hard work," she said.

Mwalua’s passing has deeply affected the community. Despite frequent human-wildlife conflicts, Mwalua encouraged locals to plant crops that wouldn’t attract elephants, fostering coexistence.

He had different climate-smart agriculture initiatives and inspired and helped many farmers in his neighbourhood adopt new farming technologies.

Wild animals at a watering point for wildlife inside Tsavo National Park. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

During his last days, even as he battled the failure of both kidneys, he recently mobilised for a sunflower oil pressing machine to help farmers from his community.

The family spokesman, Jones Chengo, said burial preparations are underway at his Kajire home, where he lived.

The family plans to give him a befitting send-off, celebrating his tireless efforts to conserve the environment and safeguard wildlife.

"We have lost a hero. He brought Tsavo’s beauty and biodiversity to the world. His legacy will forever inspire us," he said.

His devotion to the preservation of wildlife and the environment has left an indelible mark on Kenya’s ecosystem, particularly in the Tsavo region.