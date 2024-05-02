Linturi's hour of reckoning as MPs debate impeachment bid

The fate of beleaguered Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi will be decided in the National Assembly plenary today.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, allocated three hours to debate the impeachment Motion, with MPs voting electronically on the three charges against the CS later in the afternoon.

The House is then expected to leave for its month-long recess.

The Nation understands that there are plans to save Mr Linturi from impeachment over the fake fertiliser scandal. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah described the impeachment Motion as a political sideshow aimed at derailing ongoing investigations into the scandal.

“The government’s position is that we should allow the parliamentary committee of agriculture that is already conducting an inquiry and other investigative agencies that are also seized of the matter to conclude their investigations,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP said the mover of the motion, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, had failed to prove a link between the CS and procurement processes at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

“The NCPB is a semi-autonomous body and the State Corporations Act is explicit that a minister has no direct control over a State corporation,” Mr Ichung’wah said while urging Mr Wamboka to allow the investigative agencies to complete their probe and then rely on their report to impeach Mr Linturi.

By Wednesday evening, efforts to scuttle the Motion were still facing opposition even among President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza side, who say the allegations facing the former Meru senator are grave and indefensible.

A second-term lawmaker from the Rift Valley yesterday told Nation that the CS’s fate is hanging by a thread.

Some of the MPs from the ruling coalition have also expressed concern about a political backlash from farmers due to the emotive nature of the charges against the CS.

Those mobilising to save Mr Linturi argue that the opposition will find fodder to paint the government in bad light, which could embolden them to push for other things.

Others are of the opinion that there is no need to rush to impeach Mr Linturi when parliament itself has yet to table a report on the fake fertiliser scandal.

The opposition has reportedly rallied its troops to vote for the motion to the last man. Minority Whip Junet Mohamed told Nation that they are mobilising all their members in the National Assembly to send Mr Linturi home.

“He is the face of impunity in the agriculture ministry,” Mr Mohamed said.

A senior figure in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party who did not want to be named told Nation that the rank and file of the opposition outfit has been rallied to vote for the motion.

“Our people will vote for it to the last man. Tomorrow, the House will be full like never before. If the government does not reach out, he [Mr Lintiri] is going home,” the politician said.

The Nation has also learnt that the saving grace for the besieged CS could be that the scandal involves powerful government officials for whom sparing the CS could be in their best interests.

But another argument is that the CS could be made the sacrificial lamb to save the government’s face.

Mr Wamboka wants Mr Linturi impeached on three grounds — gross violation of the Constitution, gross violation of Article 46 of the Constitution and gross misconduct. Under criminal negligence, Mr Linturi is facing accusations of allowing the NCPB to be used by private entities to sell fake fertiliser to the unsuspecting public.

“This one act amounts to gross violation of Article 152 (6) of the Constitution in terms of criminal negligence thus creating the grounds for the removal of the cabinet secretary under Article 152 (6) of the constitution,” Mr Wamboka’s motion reads in part.

Under gross misconduct charges, Mr Linturi risks being sacked for contravening the principles of good governance, accountability and integrity for his alleged refusal to take responsibility for destabilising the nation and lowering public confidence in the administration.

Mr Linturi is also being accused of breaching Article 153 (2) of the Constitution by failing to be accountable to the President in the performance of his functions.