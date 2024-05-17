State House

Inside Sh1bn annual budget for State House renovations 

The ongoing renovations at State House, Nairobi in this picture taken on May 3, 2024.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | NATION Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the next financial year, taxpayers will part with Sh1.5 billion for the refurbishments.
  • The renovations have been allocated Sh1.3 billion in the current financial year.

