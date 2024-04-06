The allure of a new State Lodge in Bungoma

The government is racing against time to complete the construction of Bungoma State Lodge ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations.

The State Lodge is formerly the residence of the county commissioner.

Bungoma County will host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.

“The contractor has enough capacity to complete the work by May 1,” Western Regional Commissioner Macharia Irungu said.

Once completed, it will be the second State Lodge in Western region alongside the one in Kakamega, about 60 kilometres away.

Other State Lodges in Western Kenya are in Kisumu, some 77 kilometres away from Bungoma town and Eldoret, 97 kilometres away.

President Ruto last used Kakamega State Lodge on February 4, 2024 when he met leaders from the region.

The President was at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 when he chaired a Cabinet meeting during his Nyanza tour.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State Lodge, Kisumu on October 9, 2023 Photo credit: PCS

He was in Eldoret State Lodge on December 21, 2023 when he hosted orphans from children’s homes ahead of the Christmas festivities.

President William Ruto is likely to start using the ninth State Lodge when he leads the nation in marking this year’s Madaraka Day in Bungoma.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, said the government has lined up plans to address infrastructural challenges in Bungoma.

“Priority is to have people access Masinde Muliro Stadium, State Lodge, parking areas and Bungoma Airstrip,” the minister said.

“We have told contractors to start upgrading roads around the State Lodge and others in Bungoma town. The work should be over by June 1.”

Mr Murkomen said completion of the projects has been hastened because of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

“We are also cautious on the quality of work being undertaken. The government stresses the need to complete some by June 1 but our commitment is beyond Madaraka Day,” Mr Murkomen said.

“We expect contractors to deliver work that will last many years.”

The move to hold national days hosted on a rotational basis by counties was started by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016.

The presidential house is coming when the government has set aside money to refurbish State Lodges across the country.

Eldoret State Lodge will get a facelift at a cost of Sh125 million, Sagana (Sh35 million), Mombasa (Sh240 million), Nakuru (Sh250 million), Kisumu (Sh14.9 million), Kakamega (Sh15 million), Kisii (Sh19 million) and Cherang’any (Sh5 million).

Bungoma Governor, Kenneth Lusaka, said the project has the potential to transform the region.

He says the State Lodge would promote socio-economic changes and improve the security of the region.

“When the President becomes your neighbour, you are assured of benefits,” Mr Lusaka said.

According to DR Ruto, the decision to increase State Lodges is rooted in his aspiration to be more accessible to citizens.

The government has earmarked 13 capital projects to be implemented by State House, including renovating and building State Lodges.

The work is being supervised by officials from the Ministries of Interior and public works.