The allure of a new State Lodge in Bungoma

Eldoret State Lodge will get a facelift at a cost of Sh125 million, Sagana (Sh35 million), Mombasa (Sh240 million), Nakuru (Sh250 million), Kisumu (Sh14.9 million), Kakamega (Sh15 million), Kisii (Sh19 million) and Cherang’any (Sh5 million).
Bungoma Governor, Kenneth Lusaka, said the project has the potential to transform the region.
He says the State Lodge would promote socio-economic changes and improve the security of the region.
“When the President becomes your neighbour, you are assured of benefits,” Mr Lusaka said.
According to DR Ruto, the decision to increase State Lodges is rooted in his aspiration to be more accessible to citizens.
The government has earmarked 13 capital projects to be implemented by State House, including renovating and building State Lodges.
The work is being supervised by officials from the Ministries of Interior and public works.