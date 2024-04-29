Azimio’s Kalonzo Musyoka: Fazul Mohamed is a 'hatchet man' being used to attack Cotu’s Francis Atwoli

The opposition, led by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders, yesterday warned the government against destroying the trade union movement in the country.

In the wake of an onslaught against Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka said they were concerned about attacks targeting the umbrella union’s leadership.

Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Chief Executive Fazul Mohamed recently ordered immediate cessation of deductions and remittances of union fees from private security officers’ to Cotu. The authority has since instituted an investigation on the collection and use of all finances that have been remitted to Cotu by private security companies.

Yesterday, Mr Musyoka accused the government of destabilising Cotu and terming Mr Mohamed a “hatchet man.”

Speaking during a Cotu thanksgiving service at St Stephens Jogoo Road in Nairobi ahead of the Labour Day celebrations, the Wiper leader who was accompanied by DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and other opposition legislators, lashed out at the government over the attacks targeting Mr Atwoli and Cotu.

“We want to sound a polite warning, but a polite warning can become lethal at times, please don’t destroy the trade union movement in Kenya. We have been watching, Fazul ... some of these are hatchet men,” Mr Musyoka said.

He further advised Mr Atwoli to be careful as he works with the government of the day.

“I’m sorry to advise you; you are dealing with people who will say one thing and you believe them but they stab you in the back. Be careful,” said Mr Musyoka.

“Don’t destroy our labour movement, don’t destroy our civil service because if you destroy the civil service then you have no country. Don’t destroy our health sector. Don’t threaten our doctors with sacking,” Mr Musyoka added.

Mr Atwoli criticised those calling for his exit from the Cotu helm after 23 years in service, saying his job as a trade unionist is a “calling”.

“Some people after taking alcohol start saying I have overstayed (in office), this is a calling. Our job is like that of a provost,” the Cotu boss said.

He went on: “I don’t want to talk too much because Wednesday will be our day and we shall address all issues affecting us and those we want government to assist us tackle.”

Mr Atwoli called on President William Ruto to offer Kenyan workers “general wage increase and not minimum wage” because the tough economy has hit many.

“Everybody is affected by the high cost of living and we shall be asking the President in person to help us in this matter,” he said.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore urged health sector workers and their employers to embrace the spirit of give and take to achieve consensus in the ongoing dialogue so that Kenyans citizens can enjoy their right to health.