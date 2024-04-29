Breaking News: Old Kijabe dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 45

Francis Atwoli Kalonzo Musyoka Fazul

Azimio’s Kalonzo Musyoka: Fazul Mohamed is a 'hatchet man' being used to attack Cotu’s Francis Atwoli

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli (left) and Chief Executive of the Private Security Regulatory Authority Fazul Mohamed. Inset: Azimio principal and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Musyoka says Azimio is concerned about attacks targeting Cotu’s leadership.
  • Private security firms have been barred from deducting and submitting union fees to Cotu.
  • Atwoli says Cotu is going to ask President Ruto for a general wage increase.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Machogu speaks: Why I issued statement on schools reopening late at night

    Ezekiel Machogu

  2. PREMIUM KDF versus Police: Inside the incessant fights between KDF and Police

    KDF officers

  3. PREMIUM Governor Sakaja under siege: Why UDA is fighting its own in Nairobi

    Johnson Sakaja

  4. PREMIUM Reality check: Government to reduce budget by Sh350bn

    Njuguna Ndung'u