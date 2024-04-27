Francis Atwoli: President Ruto will attend Cotu's Labour Day fete despite attempts to scuttle it

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has dismissed those organising a parallel Labour Day celebration next week, saying they are opportunists trying to capitalise on his union's achievements.

Mr Atwoli has instead urged all workers to turn out in large numbers to the Labour Day event at Uhuru Gardens in Lang'ata Nairobi, where a number of their issues will be addressed.

“I am asking Kenyans to ignore all those on social media asking workers to join them in a different function on May 1. I am telling you those opposing Cotu do not understand the structures of trade unions since they do not have people to negotiate on behalf of their workers,” said Mr Atowli.

Speaking during a Shop Stewards meeting in Nairobi on Saturday, the Cotu boss said he had professional shop stewards across the country who can negotiate Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA).

“Cotu has structures and all our shop stewards are trained to deal with workers’ plights, we do not pick anyone from the roadside to represent workers as we are seeing in other groups,” he said.

He added, “It is Cotu which worked to ensure the Labour Laws which are categorised into five groups are implemented in the country. Those saying Atwoli is ignoring the plight of workers are misinformed.”

His sentiments come a few days after a little-known Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUCO) announced it would hold its celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) Grounds on May 1 to counter the traditional ones hosted by the Cotu with both unions inviting President William Ruto to grace the events.

But Mr Atwoli assured Kenyans that President Ruto will attend the event where a number of worker’s issues will be addressed.

“I do not doubt him (President) that he will not attend our event since he has been maintaining his word since he was elected,” said Mr Atwoli.

He added, “In the event, we shall tell off those dragging President Ruto in his bid to deal with the workers' union. We shall inform him to choose to work with those who are competent rather than those who drag him.”

On the ongoing doctors’ strike, Mr Atwoli affirmed his support saying he was the first to write to the government to address doctors’ issues.

“Cotu is in support of the doctors and whatever they are protesting on the streets are the fruits of the union since if we did not implement some labour laws they could be in jail and we are in constant communication with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KPMDU). As talks continue, we urged the government to consider increasing the cost of living and implement the CBA,” said Cotu boss.

At the same time, Cotu urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to work within their mandate rather than setting salaries of workers.