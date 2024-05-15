Body builder USA

Kenya’s former ‘Mr USA’ star bodybuilder Mechack Ochieng’ giving back to sport after retirement

Kenya's Meshack Ochieng shows his bodybuilding skills on stage during the Mr. America 2022 in New Jersey, USA.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • The USA-based Meshack Ochieng' has been in bodybuilding for over 20 years, a journey he started in 2002 that climaxed with success on the professional front in the US, where he won the Mr America Bodybuilding Championship in 2022, stunning six finalists who included defending champion Corey Brown.
  • Ochieng’ says his responsibility is to guide the young upcoming athletes, show them what he went through to become who he is today and keep preaching about the effects of banned substances.


