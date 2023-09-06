Kudos for recognising the place of sports in climate change

Nairobi has been a beehive of activities this week as thousands of delegates from Africa and beyond converge on the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for the 2023 Africa Climate Summit (ACS23).

The conference has provided delegates with an opportunity to share ideas on how to drive green growth and develop climate financing solutions.

Considering the bulging environmental issues in the world, such as carbon emissions and global warming, this is a conference that needs the attention of each and every person.

Indeed, climate change affects every spectrum of our society. Therefore, it was very heartening to see sports featuring prominently among the issues on discussion at the summit.

This heralds a new beginning for sports, not just in the world but also back here at home.

The Africa Climate Summit was a wake-up call to us in the sports industry that we are not immune to the ravages of climate change but are in fact the most susceptible.

It is a no-brainer that sports persons need a clean environment to train optimally and prepare well for competition.

In an environment with poor air quality for instance, athletes are at risk of contracting airborne diseases, such as respiratory complications.

Collectively, we have a responsibility to formulate policies that protect the environment and safeguard Mother Earth.

At an individual level, every sportsperson should be proactive in embracing sustainable ways of living, such as the use of renewable energies and proper waste management.

As ACS23 winds to a conclusion, it is my hope that all Kenyan sports persons are following the proceedings and harnessing crucial lessons to apply in their daily lives.

At Athletics Kenya (AK), we have been at the forefront of the fight against climate change.

Thus far, we have installed air quality monitors in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kapsabet, and Eldoret as well as in four other countries— Senegal, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Tanzania.

We do not intend to stop there but rather to amplify our efforts and voices against climate change.

This will ensure that upcoming generations of Kenyan athletes can enjoy the best of Mother Earth as they sharpen their God-given talents.

As we go about our sporting activities this weekend, let us remember that we only have one mother earth to bequeath to our sons and daughters...and grandchildren.