There’s so much to smile about from big Budapest show

It's just a few hours since the curtains came down on the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and the dust is yet to settle.

The 19th edition of this global showpiece provided many memories worthy of a place in World Athletics museum and hall of fame. Among those who etched themselves in the annals of athletics history was our very own Faith Kipyegon, who won two of our three gold medals, clinching the world 1,500 and 5,000 metres titles.

Once again, amidst our individual challenges, she brought us together as a country, united in love for country and athletics. Indeed, Faith continues to live up to her name by moving mountains and transcending the boundaries of athletics feats.

As a country, we smile because she continues to put us on the map and back home, inspires many upcoming athletes to be like her, and maybe surpass her achievements.

Serial winner

The National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital was also a fertile ground to harvest the fruits of talent-nurturing efforts at Athletics Kenya (AK).

We witnessed the coming of age of youngsters who have shone at the junior level. Case in point: Faith Cherotich and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Like her triple world record holder namesake, Cherotich has been a serial winner at the age group level, winning bronze and gold at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and Cali, Colombia respectively.

To see her grab bronze in Budapest speaks volumes about the Kaliyet Secondary School student who may just become the next "Faith Kipyegon."

One can't help but smile at Wanyonyi who finished fourth in the men's 800m at last year's World Championships in Oregon before clinching silver in Budapest. The 2021 world under-20 champion has had a blistering season this year and second place in Hungary was more than a just reward.

With his tenacity and discipline, there's no reason he cannot become the Olympic champion in Paris next year.

Obviously, this piece would not be complete without paying homage to the one and only Kisii Express, Mary Moraa. With the form she has been in the past two years, it was only a matter of when, and not if, she was going to clinch the World title.

She, like many others, started from the age group level, featuring for Kenya at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi before graduating to the senior level.

Model athlete

It has not been a smooth ride for Moraa at the senior level, failing to make the finals of the 2019 World Championships in Doha before suffering the same fate two years later at the Tokyo Olympics.

Look at her now, she is the World 800m champion and on her way to clinching the Olympic title. Despite the heartbreaks in the initial stages of her senior career, Moraa has remained committed to her cause and has reaped her rewards — indeed, a model athlete.

Of course, we do realize that there are other things that didn't go according to expectations.

We once again lost our steeplechase title again and didn't win any gold in the men's races.

These are things we will take stock of as AK, being brutally honest with ourselves on what we need to improve.

We are confident that we can certainly reclaim our dominance in the races in which we have slumped of late.

Otherwise, we thank everyone who has supported the team all through, including the Ministry of Sports, our corporate partners as well as all Kenyans.

All of you have been a shoulder to lean on for these athletes and we are indebted to you for your unwavering love and prayers for us.

God bless you all and have a sporting weekend.