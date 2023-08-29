Moraa: Olympic gold in Paris my next target

A majestic Pamela Jelimo made history as the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold medal by winning the 800 metres final at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

It had taken the country 36 years to not only win gold, but any medal at the Olympics before Jelimo guided 2007 world champion Janeth Jepkosgei to a 1-2 sweep of the two-lap race at the Beijing “Bird’s Nest” Stadium.

Newly-crowned world 800m champion Mary Moraa was just seven years old when Jelimo and Jepkosgei rose to the Olympic podium.

Much-improved Moraa

The best the country has done in the last 15 years is the bronze by Jelimo at the 2012 London Olympics and Margaret Nyairera at the 2016 Rio Games.

The country missed out on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Moraa failed to reach the final as American Athing Mu won gold with Briton Keely Hodgkinson and another American Raevyn Rogers settling for silver and bronze, respectively.

Mu would reign supreme at last year’s World Championships at her home soil on Oregon, winning gold to beat Hodgkinson and much-improved Moraa, who went for silver and bronze, respectively. Then Moraa would prevail in her battle for the Commonwealth Games title last year, edging Hodgkinson to second place and reclaiming the crown Kenya lost to Caster Semenya in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

August 27 this year will forever be etched in Moraa’s mind.

Traditional dancers welcome World 800m champion Mary Moraa at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on August 29, 2023 upon arrival from Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The 23-year-old helped Kenya recapture the 800m crown after a decade, stunning Mu and Hodgkinson to second and third places respectively during the final.

“This is just the start... my journey has simply started and the world is yet to see the best of me,” said Moraa, adding that her ultimate goal next year is to win the Olympic crown at the Paris Games.

“I know 15 years is also a long time, but I guess I need to work two times extra hard since I know my perennial rivals will be working to upstage me,” said Moraa, who won the world title in personal best time of one minute and 56.03 seconds

“Upgrading bronze to a world title besides winning the Commonwealth Games and Diamond League Trophy within one year is phenomenal,” said Moraa at the Jomo Kenyatta international Airport on Monday night upon arrival from Budapest. “It inspires me to go for top accolades in Paris. But I’ve still got more work to do, especially at my top end speed. I want a flawless supersonic speed in the last 200 metres," explained Moraa, who has earned the nickname “Kisii Express.”

Moraa, who is also the 400m national record holder (50.38 seconds), noted that it will take good planning to break the 800m world record of 1:53.28 set by Jarmila Kratochvílová of the Czech Republic on July 26, 1983.

She said it has been a good journey, adding that she couldn’t have succeeded without her coach, Alex Sang, whom she thanked for his patience.

“I want to dedicate this title also to my family, led by my elder sister Sarah Nyaboke, my hubby Richard Langat and my mentors Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chepkoech,” said Moraa, who also thanked her former teachers Zablon Oginda and Haron Onchong'a for nurturing her talent.