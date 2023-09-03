I’ll bounce back, former world champion Korir says after dismal show in Budapest

Olympic 800 metres champion Emmanuel Korir has blamed a nagging injury for his poor show at the World Athletics Championships that ended in Hungary a week ago.

Despite being a race favourite, Korir failed to defend his world title during the global event.

He bowed out early and did not make the semi-finals after finishing sixth in heat five during the championship held in Budapest between August 19–27.

“I’m recovering well. My left leg is getting better. It’s sad that I failed to defend my title due to a niggling injury, but that is how competitions are.I look forward to a better season next year. I hope to come back bigger and better,” said the 28-year-old.

Korir spoke at the Nairobi Hospital which has set up a state-of -the-art Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre.

He became the first athlete to use the services at the facility, and was attended to by chief physiotherapist Jessica Shiraku who also handles the national team.

The centre has a team of physiotherapists and health care professionals who specialise in treating injuries, post-surgical care, fitness and performance.

Korir called on other athletes with injuries or those who want to maintain tip-top shape to try out the centre.

"Nairobi Hospital has scored high on this one. This is a rare facility not only here in the country but also in East Africa.I'm happy that I can now access this type of facility here at home that we only get to hear about or see in developed countries when we attend high-profile events,” said Korir.

“It gets even better because the chief physiotherapist Shiraku knows and understands athletes and what they go through while competing. She was with the national team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I must say her touch made all the difference because I went on to win a gold medal during the Olympics.”

Korir said that his season has not been good, but he is working hard to regain fitness and get better. He is now focusing ahead to next year.

Shiraku lauded the hospital for setting up the rehabilitation centre to cater for athletes, saying it is one of a kind.

She said it will help detect if an injured athlete returns to action before they are fully recovered which will in the long run save careers.

"We have engaged almost all local sports federations and asked them to use the facility. We have a plan and understanding that once we do an assessment on athletes prior to major events, whatever report we give to the federations will be taken seriously.

“The assessment will help lock out athletes who hide their injuries only to reach at a championship and then they are unable to perform," said Shiraku, who was attached to the junior national team in 2004 before moving to the senior team during the 2011 Daegu World Athletics Championship in South Korea.

"In the past, Team Kenya travelled to events with doctors only, but now we are having physiotherapists and nutritionists. This is a step in the right direction," she added.

Nairobi Hospital Medical Director Samuel Odede said they have brought together sports medicine specialists including orthopedic surgeons, nurses, psychotherapists and physiotherapists that will have a holistic way of handling the needs of athletes.