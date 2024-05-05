Kenya receives Sh140m flood relief support from Britain

The British High Commission in Kenya announced that it had funded Kenya Sh140 million to support flood relief efforts.

In a statement on Sunday, the Embassy said the funding will go to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“In the wake of devastating flooding across the country, the funding will go to UNICEF for emergency humanitarian relief to those most impacted by the extreme weather,” the statement read in part.

According to the British Embassy, the funding will go to a total of 6,900 households in counties that have been most hit by the floods.

With the cash, UNICEF is also expected to provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services including safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods.

UNICEF has also been tasked with stepping up its cholera prevention interventions to ensure the health and well-being of those affected. This is aimed at preventing the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Shaheen Nilofer, the country’s UNICEF Kenya boss, said children are the most affected whenever an emergency hits a place.

“When emergencies hit, children are the most affected and they are our first priority. Through the support of the British High Commission, we will be able to provide emergency cash transfers and other essential services to the most affected families to help them cope with the effects of the heavy rains and flooding,” said Nilofer.

“We are grateful for the strong support of our donors as we work with the government and other partners in the flood response,” added Nilofer.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan regretted the situation Kenya has found itself in due to the floods.

“The situation facing many Kenyans as a result of recent extreme weather and flooding is heartbreaking,” said Wigan, adding that the urgent funding from the UK will help alleviate the suffering of those displaced and impacted by the crisis.

Wigan said it stands with Kenya in this emergency and continue to work closely with UNICEF.