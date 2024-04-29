KDF versus Police: Inside the incessant fights between KDF and Police

There has been public concern over an increase in cases of confrontations between police officers and military personel.

In the latest incident, a fight broke out between police officers and Kenya Defence Forces personnel at the Likoni ferry crossing channel in Mombasa.

An amateur video that went viral on social media showed a group of armed KDF soldiers scuffling with policemen manning the busy crossing channel.

One of the KDF officers was seen slapping a security officer as some uniformed men and women from both KDF and NPS tried to calm the situation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the scuffle, but an official military vehicle was seen at the scene, apparently waiting for clearance to board the ferry.

In a statement, the KDF confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday evening.

"To establish the circumstances leading to the incident, Military Police and requisite investigation agencies are currently handling the matter. The incident is highly regrettable. As KDF personnel, we are beholden to the core value of professionalism," the statement said.

This is the third incident in two weeks in which KDF and police have been involved in a scuffle.

KDF officers storm Lodwar Police Station to rescue arrested colleagues

On April 17, a similar incident was reported in Lodwar, Turkana County, when about ten soldiers stormed a police station demanding the release of their colleagues who had been arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College.

However, the KDF said the soldiers had not assaulted a police officer or raided a police station, but added that investigations had been launched.

The four soldiers who were arrested had a confrontation with a policeman while on their way to Moi Gardens to fetch water on a bowser.

They claimed that the police were delaying their journey. Several shots were fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

In Kilifi, a military officer is in police custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to forcefully free his cousin who had been locked in a cell.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the KDF officer stormed Bindira police station with his uncle on Saturday to free the suspect, who had been arrested for assault.

"The said KDF officer assaulted no.126492 pc William Omondi by twisting his right hand at the wrist joint and punching him at the chest with his fist.

“They further broke the steel door and window pane to the report office letting the suspect to escape from there in. They turned to the complainant of the assault case who was also present, strangled and beat him at the report office," the police said.

It took the intervention of other officers who managed to restrain the two and locked them up in the cells.

These incidents have drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some calling for a probe to address any underlying issues that could be affecting the military while others call on citizens to watch how they relate with soldiers.

“There is anger in KDF. Let's address it as soon as possible,” Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, said on X.

Coast hotelier Mohamed Hersi claimed that it was unreasonable for the security officers manning the ferry to expect KDF soldiers to queue.