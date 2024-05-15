Kidero

Jitters as former governors plot comeback in 2027

Nyanza UDA Leaders led by Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero address the media. Kidero is among the ex-governors eyeing the county top seat in 2027. 

Photo credit: File| Nation

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • Ex-county bosses have been quietly assembling political machinery.
  • Former governors have not hesitated to publicly criticize the incumbents.

