Raila and ODM elections

Joho given a taste of his own medicine in ODM succession war

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses journalists flanked by former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho (left), former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya (right) and other party members at the Convent Hotel in Nairobi on April 11, 2024.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those who led an onslaught against the so-called 'old guards' in the Orange Party over a decade ago are now facing a similar threat from youthful politicians.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How I discovered my son had autism

    Jaki Mathaga

  2. PREMIUM Why we can't let go our old cars yet they're costly to maintain

    Toyota Corolla AE103

  3. PREMIUM Gaitho: Ruto must winnow his Cabinet

  4. PREMIUM Diesel prices expected to fall in latest Epra review

    Pump Prices