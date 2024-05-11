Limuru III: How proposed conference has split vote-rich Mt Kenya

The proposed May 17 Limuru III conference by a section of leaders could lead to a political fissure in restive Mt Kenya, pundits say.

The standout agenda is the push for the formation of a Mt Kenya political party ahead of the 2027 General Election, which proponents say would neutralise President William Ruto’s dominance of the region.

Limuru One was convened by then-Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) chairman Njenga Karume.

Among the resolutions was that Mt Kenya would always speak with one voice politically.

Limuru Two was on March 23, 2012. Then-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Uhuru Kenyatta was picked to contest the country’s presidency, which he won the following year.

Those pushing for the third summit are mainly allied with the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

They include Ms Martha Karua, who was Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 2022 presidential election.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah are among senior United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders opposed to the conference.

“The forces behind Limuru III have made little effort to conceal the fact that they are progressing an onslaught against the government, painting it as insensitive to Mt Kenya political and economic interests,” Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu said.

The full agenda, according to Ms Karua, will be a discussion on the unity of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru communities, the looming reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the delimitation of boundaries “which is not representative of the one-man-one-vote principle”.

“Also to be discussed is the tax burden against our people by the regime, the One-Man One-shilling resource allocation formula and forming a Mt Kenya political parties umbrella,” she said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is also opposed to the conference.

“These agenda items are supposed to be implemented through legislative processes, not through a political crusade camouflaged as cultural meeting,” he said.

Several parties are led by Mt Kenya politicians.

They include Ms Karua’s Narc-K, The Service Party of Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, former Meru Governor Peter Munya’s Party of National Unity, Usawa Party of former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Nominated MP Sabina Chege’s wing of the Jubilee Party, The National Democrats of Mr Thuo Mathenge as well as Attorney-General Justin Muturi’s Democratic party.

These are the parties Ms Karua says should be collapsed into one though an alliance or forming of one giant outfit.

“Someone in this government feels insecure on hearing we are coming together. We can be easily manipulated if we remain divided while other regions continue to come together to chart their way forward without raising much interest,” Ms Karua said.

Mr Gachagua, who has made no secret of championing the interests of the region, has been conciliatory in recent months. He has, however, given the conference conveners two options – “involve me or forget it”.

“I’m reaching out to my sister Martha, brother Jeremiah Kioni and the others. Let us seek that genuine conversation that will see us forge ahead in an honest unity of purpose. I also mean well for this region,” he was quoted recently.

Referring to himself as the senior-most politician in Mt Kenya, a father figure and the deputy “in the kitchen the national cake is being baked”, Mr Gachagua added: “I’d love to know where they will take their resolutions.”

During the funeral of the spiritual leader of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa, Mathenge Kabuthu in Nyeri, the Deputy President said: “The Mt Kenya political party is UDA. We solidly own the party and must strengthen it. We must use this party to send President Ruto back to State House in 2027 and strategise how to belong in the 2032 elections.”

Coup-like

The proposed conference sounds to many like the beginning of a coup against the Mt Kenya political order.

“We are looking forward to welcoming some UDA loyalists to our fold,” Ms Karua said.

The Narc-K boss added that the region has no known political leader “and we are not planning to install one”.

“The fear of us coming up with an alternative kingpin is unfounded,” she said.

The veteran politician added that some leaders have made the decision to stand with their people “in this oppressive atmosphere where we are punitively taxed and the bottom-up regime turning out to be mopping every single coin from the bottom of the economic pyramid to be eaten by those in high offices”.

Former Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu said he would be among the leaders at the conference “and even former President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcome”.

Ms Karua said Mr Kenyatta is not among the event organisers. There has been speculation that the former president is the force behind Limuru III.

Some leaders like former Mathioya MP Peter Kimari see the proposed conference as divisive.

“The divisions in Mt Kenya should never be entertained,” he said.

According to the Azimio loyalist, the differences between Mr Gachagua and Mr Nyoro should also be addressed amicably.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, who is allied to Azimio, has not made up his mind about Limuru III.

“One of our biggest problems as Mt Kenya is that we usually call these meetings to plan on how to get power. We should be guided by a genuine, inclusive and broad-minded approach of seeking people’s political and economic emancipation,” he said.

Mr Nduati Ngugi who lost his second term bid as Gatanga MP in 2022, called for new leaders in Mt Kenya.

“There is need for a leader who can push oversight against the excesses, especially the corruption of giving our farmers fake fertiliser and uprooting them from their homes in the name of fighting floods,” he said.

According to Mr Ichung’wa, the narrative around the Limuru III “reeks of ethnicity that will never take Mt Kenya anywhere”.

“Anyone deluded that Mt Kenya is still stuck in the old and silly tribalism only needs to look at the outcome of 2022 General Election,” he said.

Said former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi: “Those hoping for attendance allowance should know that we will not be giving out any form of monetary enticement.”

Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman, Wachira Kiago, said though there is unanimity on the need for Mt Kenya unity, such an initiative must be inclusive and well meaning.