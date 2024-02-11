President William Ruto and some of his advisors

Henry Rotich joins President Ruto's kitchen cabinet of powerful moneymen

President William Ruto and some of his advisors (inset from left) Adan Mohamed, David Ndii, Henry Rotich and Mohamed Hassan.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Omondi

What you need to know:

  • Before he was hounded out of office on accusation of fraud involving Sh63 billion tenders for two dams, Mr Rotich was the man that controlled the purse strings, overseeing the collection and spending of trillions in taxes and borrowed cash.
  • The battery of advisors, with their offices, domiciled at State House, wield incredibly huge influence on policy-making, yet they only answer to one person: President Ruto.
  • Treasury's work, it seems, is just to collect taxes and monitor the spending by various ministries, departments and agencies.

