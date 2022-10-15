From Kibaki loyalist to Uhuru’s blue-eyed boy, meet Ruto’s right-hand man Katoo Ole Metito

The gods have been on former Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito’s side for the last two decades when he joined politics while as a student.

Since the administration of the late former President Mwai Kibaki to current President William Ruto’s government, he has never missed a lucrative post.

On Friday, President Ruto appointed Mr Metito as the State House Comptroller where he will manage the State House.

In Kibaki’s administration, Mr Metito served as Assistant Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports between 2006 and 2007.

He also served as Assistant Minister for Regional Development before being appointed to the powerful docket of Internal Security in 2012 following the death of his predecessor, Professor George Saitoti.

In President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, Mr Metito was the head of state’s blue-eyed boy in the National Assembly where he was the Majority Whip.

So powerful are the Whips in the National Assembly as they ensure members of the National Assembly of their respective parties attend to House business, particularly when there is a contentious business to be transacted, with a view to ensuring their party’s policy stance/agenda is passed.

The Whip also selects members from their respective parties to serve in various Committees and enforce party discipline among members.

This means that in the first term of Jubilee administration, Mr Metito was Mr Kenyatta’s eye in the National Assembly by ensuring the President’s plans were executed with ease.

Those who have served with him have described the former Kajiado South MP as a decisive politician whose patience catapulted him to the manager of the highest office in the land.

Also Read: New record holders in 13th Parliament

According to Eldas MP Adan Keynan who has served with Mr Metito, said he fits the position as he is polite and a good listener despite not coming from a political family.

“Katoo joined politics as a student. This is something which many Kenyans do not know. He is not from a political family. Katoo is extremely knowledgeable, very polite and a good listener. He is very fair and decisive. He has immense patience and that makes him fit for the job very well,” said Mr Keynan.

Before the Jubilee Party purge in 2020 following irreconcilable differences between Mr Kenyatta and his then deputy, Mr Metito was the chairperson of Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations.

State House gatekeeper

Just when Mr Metito’s political foes thought that his fate had been sealed after he failed to clinch the Kajiado governor seat, he landed a lucrative job in the Kenya Kwanza as the new State House gatekeeper and will be deciding who sees the President.

Mr Metito has been a key ally of Dr Ruto and was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Kajiado and was floored by Governor Ole Lenku.

He will be responsible for handling President Ruto's diary and other functions of a private secretary. His role equals that of Principal Secretaries as he will be charged with managing finances and administration at the State House.

Former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali told the Nation that Mr Metito is a very sober person, an attribute which must have impressed Dr Ruto to pick him for the powerful position.

“He has a high sense of public relations with the people. He is a friend to many people and that is what the boss was looking for. He is very sober hence he will give the boss easy time to handle other matters at the State House,” said Mr Washiali.

Also Read: Maasai begin search for new leader after Ntimama demise

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, a senior member of President Ruto's circle described Mr Metito as a pragmatic leader who has acquired vast experience more so when he was appointed Minister for Internal Security.

“To be honest I am not surprised. He is such a humble and selfless leader. A dependable friend and a safe hand to work with. He has acquired a pragmatic vision of the running of the state apparatus,” said Mr Koech.

A Kibaki loyalist, he was also the Secretary, Political Affairs and the Chairperson of NARC-Kenya, Loitokitok Branch.

Outside politics, Katoo Ole Metito has served as an Administrator & Accountant for the Kenya Economic Pastoralist Development Association (2000-2001).

He has also worked for the United Nations World Food Programme as a Divisional Controller in Kenya from 1998 to 2000. Before this appointment, he was an accountant with Amboseli Tsavo Group Ranches Conservation Association.

Mr Metito was elected MP of Loitoktok Constituency (now Kajiado South) in 2003 following the death of his predecessor Geoffrey Mepukori Parpai.

He will be working with Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei who is the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service and former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who deputises Mr Koskei.