Joho launches bid to take over ODM party

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Ali Hassan Joho has embarked on an elaborate strategy to assume leadership of the party.

Mr Joho seems to be taking no chances in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s quest for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), and has launched nationwide rallies to market the outfit.

Mr Odinga has hinted at his possible exit from the party leadership should he secure the AUC post, instigating a fierce succession contest within the party.

Mr Joho, the former Mombasa governor, and former Kakamega county chief Wycliffe Oparanya are Mr Odinga’s deputies and both of them are keen on succeeding him, even though National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna have also set their sights on the post.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also declared himself as the ‘third force’ in Mr Odinga’s succession race.

Mr Joho has developed a nationwide campaign programme aimed at enhancing the recruitment drive and popularising the party.

Even though he has argued that the rallies are meant to popularise the party, they have succession undertones and seen as avenues for him to market himself.

The former Mombasa governor launched his rallies in Homa Bay County on May 3, where he was hosted by Governor Gladys Wanga who is said to be keen on ascending to the party’s deputy leader post.

However, in a clear case of simmering feud between Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya, ODM legislators from Western region gave Mr Joho’s events a wide berth.

On Friday, Mr Joho is expected to tour Taita-Taveta county before heading to Busia, Vihiga, Garissa, Wajir, Narok, Uasin Gishu and Samburu counties.

The ODM deputy party leader has mobilised his troops, a majority from the Coast region, and on May 3 they descended on Homa Bay where they were joined by the party’s National Chairman John Mbadi, Ms Wanga and senator Moses Kajwang’, among other leaders.

Mr Joho was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, senators Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta) and MPs Fatuma Jehow (Wajir), Zamzam Mohamed (Mombasa), Getrude Mbeyu (Kilifi), Fatuma Mohamed (Migori) and a host of other MPs from Coast and Homa Bay County.

Mr Joho said was categorical that he had set his sights on State House and the only person who could stop his quest is Mr Odinga.

“I have ambitions and the only person who can stop me is Raila Amollo Odinga. If Baba (Mr Odinga) is on the lead, we shall remain behind him, but if he tells us to advance, we shall go and form the government in 2027. Do you think I’m not capable to deal with these people?” Mr Joho posed.

Mr Joho launched his rallies just a few days after his Dubai meeting with Mr Odinga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Mr Mbadi, the ODM National chairman, said Mr Odinga had sanctioned Mr Joho’s meetings, but insisted there was no leadership vacuum in the party.

“We set out to popularise the party after being advised by our party leader. In ODM, we have two deputies that is Joho and Oparanya and we are free to accompany any of them to market our party,” Mr Mbadi said.

He went on: “But I want to say that there is no vacuum in ODM party and there is no succession war. ”

Ms Wanga reiterated that the Homa Bay visit was purely a party recruitment and popularisation drive. The leaders also seized the opportunity to provide foodstuffs to those affected by floods in the region.

The Nation established that Mr Joho’s rallies are a continuation of Mr Odinga’s recruitment drives.

Mr Owino, the Embakasi East MP who had been linked to Mr Joho’s camp, now maintains he is also eyeing the top party post.

“Off course there are different camps being formed in ODM in regards to succession politics, but we can’t succeed him (Mr Odinga) when he is still around. But should he board the plane to AU, I will be on the forefront in the battle for ODM top leadership and I will form the third camp which will be for generational change,” said Mr Owino.

He says the youth are usually misused and abused during demonstrations but when opportunities arise from their street struggles, they are either side-lined or told to wait because they are still young.

He admitted that already some forces within the party had branded him a Kenya Kwanza sympathiser. “I am being fought within the party that I support Ruto,” said Mr Owino.



