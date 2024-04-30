Luhya unity bid: ODM’s Wycliffe Oparanya calls on Mudavadi, Wetang’ula to fold their parties

In a renewed quest for political unity in Western, two senior politicians in the vote-rich region have been urged to fold up their parties and unite to form a formidable team ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Making the call targeted at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Mombasa at the weekend, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya said the two leaders should unite under one political party for the sake of the elusive Luhya unity.

Mr Oparanya said previous attempts to have Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula fold up their parties — Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford-Kenya respectively — had not borne fruit.

“Some years back, I urged Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula to fold their outfits and form one party. We formed a committee under then Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale but, to this day, I am yet to receive any report [on the progress of the talks]. I hope they are still considering [the unity proposal],” said Mr Oparanya.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula are the highest ranking government officials from Western, a region that has in the past been beset by myriad political upheavals sparked by divergent ideologies.

During a meeting with members of the Luhya community at St Luke’s Makupa Hall in Mombasa City, Mr Oparanya urged voters to remain in ODM and support his bid to be the party leader.

“We have been talking of Luhya unity for many years but let’s focus on 2027 and I urge you to follow me,” said Mr Oparanya.

He added: “Today, I am in the backyard of [former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho] and I have received a warm welcome. This is what we call democracy and I urge him [Mr Joho] to feel free to move to any part of the country to [also campaign for the ODM party leader post].”

Mr Oparanya further revealed that he would continue supporting Luhya empowerment groups such as the Western Region Caucus. He was accompanied by, among others, Busia Governor Paul Otwoma, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda, and Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe.

Mr Osotsi reiterated his support for ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship, urging Mr Odinga to hand over the mantle to Mr Oparanya should he clinch the continental post.

“Mr Oparanya will steer the party to even greater heights. I hope that ODM will take over the government in the next General Election,”Mr Osotsi said.

Incidentally, politicians in Coast region allied to ODM, who have already endorsed Mr Joho’s bid to be the party’s presidential flagbearer in 2027, gave Mr Oparanya’s function a wide berth.